EU to Impose More Sanctions Against Minsk Soon - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The European Union will impose more sanctions against Belarus over the situation at the Belarusian-Polish border, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Tuesday.

"More sanctions are on the way, more are under discussion among the member states in order to take into account latest actions of the (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko regime," Stano told a press briefing.