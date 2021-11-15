EU to impose new Belarus sanctions in 'coming days'

The European Union will soon slap sanctions on Belarus over the migrant crisis, after the bloc's foreign ministers gave their backing, Brussels' top diplomat Josep Borrell said Monday

After meeting the ministers, Borrell said the new sanctions would hit "quite an important number" of individuals and entities for "facilitating illegal border crossings into the EU".