EU to impose new Belarus sanctions 'shortly': Michel

The EU will soon impose sanctions on a "substantial number" of people behind election rigging and violent suppression of protests in Belarus, EU Council chief Charles Michel said Wednesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The EU will soon impose sanctions on a "substantial number" of people behind election rigging and violent suppression of protests in Belarus, EU Council chief Charles Michel said Wednesday.

"We stand firmly behind the right of Belarusian people to determine their own fate, and the EU will impose shortly sanctions on a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression and election fraud," Michel said after an emergency summit of EU leaders on the crisis in the ex-Soviet state.