EU To Impose New Economic Sanctions Against Military Junta In Myanmar - France's Le Drian

EU to Impose New Economic Sanctions Against Military Junta in Myanmar - France's Le Drian

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The European Union will introduce new economic sanctions against the military of Myanmar after a coup that wrested control of the country, which has since been swept with violence for months, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday.

Last month, the bloc imposed sanctions on 11 individuals from Myanmar, including top military commanders and the new chairperson of Myanmar's electoral commission, over the coup and repressions against peaceful protesters.

"The coup took place two months ago and the situation is still grave ... We are witnessing unprecedented brutality ... Measures must be taken, and we have already taken them through sanctions within the EU. We will also add to these sanctions economic restrictions at the European level ... on organizations associated with the army so that they can be applied very quickly," the minister said, addressing the lower house.

The top diplomat also recalled that the EU halted budget support for government programs in Myanmar, while stepping up assistance to civil society, including proving humanitarian aid to civilians.

Myanmar's military carried out a coup in the country on February 1, arresting top officials over alleged electoral fraud, and declared a one-year state of emergency.

The military takeover triggered mass protests which led to violent clashes with military and repression against peaceful demonstrators. According to the UN, at least 568 people have been killed so far, while thousands of others have been detained.

The international community condemned actions by the military junta and introduced sanctions against those involved in violence. Earlier in April, the United Kingdom imposed further sanctions on Myanmar's military, targeting a major conglomerate, Myanmar Economic Corporation, over its alleged funding of persons and activities implicated in the violation of human rights.

