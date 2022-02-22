EU to Impose Sanctions on Russia Over DPR, LPR Recognition - Top EU Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The European Union would impose sanctions on Russia over Moscow's recognition of the independence of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR), President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen said on Monday.

"The Union will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act," top EU officials said in a joint statement.

Earlier on Monday, Michel and Von der Leyen condemned DPR and LPR's recognition as "a blatant violation of international law."