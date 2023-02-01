EU to Increase Number of Ukrainian Military Undergoing Training to 30,000 People- Official

The European Union plans to increase the number of Ukrainian military undergoing training as part of the EU training mission from 15,000 to 30,000 people, a senior EU official said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The European Union plans to increase the number of Ukrainian military undergoing training as part of the EU training mission from 15,000 to 30,000 people, a senior EU official said on Wednesday.

"By the end of the second quarter, the training of 15,000 military personnel will be completed, after which it is planned to set a goal to train another 15,000," the official said.