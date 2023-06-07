EU to Initiate Legal Action Against Poland Over 'Russian Influence' Probe - EU Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The European Commission has agreed to take legal action against Poland over its controversial committee that will be tasked with investigating alleged Russian influence, EU Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said Wednesday.

"We discussed the situation in Poland and the College (of Commissioners) agreed to start an infringement procedure by sending a letter of formal notice in relation to the new law on the state committee on the examination of Russian influence," Dombrovskis told a press conference.

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a bill into law last week establishing a state committee that will probe Russia's alleged influence on the country's internal security between 2007 and 2022.

The EU executive said it was concerned that the ruling Polish conservative party, Law and Justice, would use the committee to bar opposition politicians from running for office.