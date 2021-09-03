UrduPoint.com

EU To Initiate Political Platform Of Cooperation With Neighbors Of Afghanistan - Borrell

EU to Initiate Political Platform of Cooperation With Neighbors of Afghanistan - Borrell

The European Union will initiate a regional political platform of cooperation with neighbors of Afghanistan, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The European Union will initiate a regional political platform of cooperation with neighbors of Afghanistan, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"EU will initiate a regional political platform of cooperation with Afghanistan neighbors. This will be built on the already existing broad relations of the EU and member states with these countries and this political platform will consider among other issues, management of population flows from Afghanistan," Borrell said at a press conference following the informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Slovenia.

