EU to Intensify Effort To Settle Trade Differences With US - Commissioner for Trade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The European Union will intensify effort to find a solution to the ongoing trade conflict with the United States through negotiations, European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan said on Thursday, soon after Washington announced its decision to maintain 15 percent tariffs on Airbus aircraft.

"The #EU will intensify our efforts with the US to find a negotiated solution to ongoing trade irritants. I will continue my engagement with @USTradeRep, Robert Lighthizer. A resolution of the aircraft dispute should be our focus," Hogan wrote on Twitter.