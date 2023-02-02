UrduPoint.com

EU To Introduce 10th Sanctions Package Against Russia On February 24 - Von Der Leyen

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The European Union will introduce the 10th sanctions package against Russia on February 24, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"We will introduce with our G7 partners an additional price cap on Russian petroleum products and by the 24th of February ” exactly one year since the invasion started ” we aim to have the tenth package of sanctions in place," von der Leyen said at a press conference in Kiev.

