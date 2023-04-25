EU to Introduce Enhanced Control Over 19 Large Online Platforms - European Commission

The European Union will introduce enhanced control over the activities of 19 online platforms and search engines, including Facebook, Instagram (both banned in Russia), Twitter and Youtube, the European Commission said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The European Union will introduce enhanced control over the activities of 19 online platforms and search engines, including Facebook, Instagram (both banned in Russia), Twitter and Youtube, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Commission adopted the first designation decisions under the Digital Services Act (DSA), designating 17 Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs) and 2 Very Large Online Search Engines (VLOSEs) that reach at least 45 million monthly active users," the statement said.

The list includes platforms such as Alibaba AliExpress, Amazon Store, Apple AppStore, Booking.

com, Facebook, Google Play, Google Maps, Google Shopping, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, Wikipedia, YouTube, Zalando, as well as two very large online search engines � Bing and Google Search, according to the statement.

"By 4 months after notification of the designated decisions, the designated platforms and search engines need to adapt their systems, resources, and processes for compliance, set up an independent system of compliance and carry out, and report to the Commission, their first annual risk assessment," the statement read.