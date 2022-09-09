UrduPoint.com

EU To Introduce New Energy Measures On September 13 - European Commission

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 03:10 PM

EU to Introduce New Energy Measures on September 13 - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni on Friday confirmed that the commission will introduce new proposals on the bloc's energy import measures on September 13 to address the current energy crisis.

"It is very important that next Tuesday the commission will come finally with proposals to deal with the energy emergency, and this I think will be a big contribution to the overall economic situation," Gentiloni said ahead of the informal ECOFIN meeting in Prague.

Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said ahead of the EU ministerial meeting on energy in Brussels that he expected the proposal "in a few days," and that he wanted "to have a clarity until the end of the month.

"

G7 finance ministers confirmed on September 2 their intention to impose price caps on Russian oil as part of expanded sanctions campaign against the country. The price cap will take effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia. Moscow, in turn, pledged to stop exporting Russian oil to the states that would apply the limits. Despite this, the EU also intends to consider a similar price cap on Russian gas deliveries.

