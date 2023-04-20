EU to Introduce Visa-Free Travel for Kosovar Nationals From January 1, 2024 - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The European Union will introduce visa-free travel regime for Kosovar nationals from January 1, 2024 "at the latest", allowing them to stay in the Schengen zone for 90 days in any 180-day period, European Commission Spokesperson for Home Affairs, Migration and Internal Security, Anitta Hipper, said on Thursday.

"Visa-free travel for Kosovar passport holders will become a reality on 1 January 2024 at the latest. Following agreement between the European Parliament and the Council on a proposal by the Commission, passport holders from Kosovo will be allowed to travel to the EU without a visa, for maximum 90 days in any 180-day period," Hipper told a briefing.

The spokeswoman also said that visa-free travel would bring key benefits for both sides, further strengthening the EU-Kosovo relations.

Kosovo has "consistently fulfilled all benchmarks" set in the Visa Liberalization Roadmap and shown its commitment, thus all Western Balkan partners will soon have a visa-free access to the bloc, Hipper added.

On March 9, the European Council announced that it had tentatively approved a decision that would allow Kosovo passport holders to travel to the EU visa-free for a period of 90 days.

In 2008, Kosovo proclaimed independence from Serbia, however this is still not recognized by Belgrade. In 2013, Serbia and Kosovo signed an EU-mediated agreement to normalize relations, but the dialogue soon came to a standstill. Tensions have been simmering on the border since mid-2022, escalating several times into road blockages in northern Kosovo and belligerent rhetoric on both sides.