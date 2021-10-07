EU To Invest 1 Trillion Euros In Sustainable Energy By 2030 - Von Der Leyen
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:39 PM
The European Union will invest 1 trillion euros ($1.1 trillion) in sustainable energy by 2030, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The European Union will invest 1 trillion Euros ($1.1 trillion) in sustainable energy by 2030, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
"We have committed to mobilize at least 1 trillion euros in sustainable investment inside Europe by 2030," von der Leyen told the EU Sustainable Investment Summit 2021.