Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:39 PM

EU to Invest 1 Trillion Euros in Sustainable Energy by 2030 - Von Der Leyen

The European Union will invest 1 trillion euros ($1.1 trillion) in sustainable energy by 2030, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The European Union will invest 1 trillion Euros ($1.1 trillion) in sustainable energy by 2030, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"We have committed to mobilize at least 1 trillion euros in sustainable investment inside Europe by 2030," von der Leyen told the EU Sustainable Investment Summit 2021.

