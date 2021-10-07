EU to Invest 1 Trillion Euros in Sustainable Energy by 2030 - Von Der Leyen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The European Union will invest 1 trillion Euros ($1.1 trillion) in sustainable energy by 2030, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"We have committed to mobilize at least 1 trillion euros in sustainable investment inside Europe by 2030," von der Leyen told the EU Sustainable Investment Summit 2021.