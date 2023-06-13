EU to Invest $10.8Bln in Latin America, Caribbean Via Investment Plan - Commission Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The European Union will invest 10 billion Euros ($10.8 billion) in Latin America and the Caribbean through its international investment framework, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"Through Global Gateway, that is our international investment plan, the EU will invest 10 billion euros in Latin America and the Caribbean. And this is only the start because it will be complemented by private investments and by the contributions of our member states," von der Leyen said during a joint press conference with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia.

The head of the European Commission also announced the launch of a project under the investment plan aiming to boost Brazil's hydrogen production.

"I am very pleased that we are launching today another global gateway flagship project, this is on hydrogen. With this, Europe will invest 2 billion euros to support Brazil's production of green hydrogen and to promote energy efficiency in your industry," von der Leyen stated.

On Monday, the top EU official started her four-nation trip to Latin America. Along with Brazil, von der Leyen is also visiting Argentina, Chile and Mexico.