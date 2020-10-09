UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Invest $33Bln In Grants, Projects In Western Balkans - Vucic

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:50 AM

EU to Invest $33Bln in Grants, Projects in Western Balkans - Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The European Union intends to invest 28 billion Euros ($33 billion) in the Western Balkans in the next seven years, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Vucic received the European commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi.

According to Vucic, the sides focused on the bloc's Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans.

"We, as a region, will receive almost 8 billion euros in grants and another 20 billion through various projects," the president said at a press conference after the talks with Varhelyi.

Vucic specified that the bloc would provide this assistance to the region over the next seven years.

The Serbian leader noted that he was very grateful to EU taxpayers for investing "such big money" in the region.

Related Topics

European Union Money Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

1 hour ago

WTO to Appoint First Female Chief as Shortlist Nar ..

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

2 hours ago

38,637 housing units worth Rs120.21 bln being cons ..

32 minutes ago

US Public Needs More Details on Trump's Health - H ..

48 minutes ago

PTI govt fully capable to remove inflation, povert ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.