EU to Invest $33Bln in Grants, Projects in Western Balkans - Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The European Union intends to invest 28 billion Euros ($33 billion) in the Western Balkans in the next seven years, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Vucic received the European commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi.

According to Vucic, the sides focused on the bloc's Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans.

"We, as a region, will receive almost 8 billion euros in grants and another 20 billion through various projects," the president said at a press conference after the talks with Varhelyi.

Vucic specified that the bloc would provide this assistance to the region over the next seven years.

The Serbian leader noted that he was very grateful to EU taxpayers for investing "such big money" in the region.