EU To Invest Over $50Bln In Latin America Under Global Gateway Initiative - Von Der Leyen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The European Union will invest 45 billion Euros ($50.6 billion) in the countries of Latin American and the Caribbean to boost cooperation in sustainability and high-quality projects, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"We have decided to step up our cooperation. So today, I am glad to launch our investment agenda for Latin America and the Caribbean, we call it Global Gateway. Under the banner of Global Gateway, we propose to bring over 45 billion euros of high quality European investment to Latin America and the Caribbean," von der Leyen said at the EU-LAC 2023 business Round Table in Brussels.

She noted that the commonly shaped investment agenda will bring benefits to both sides of the Atlantic.

"Over 135 projects are already in the pipeline from clean hydrogen to critical raw materials, from expanding the high performance data cable network to even producing the most advanced mRNA vaccines," the official said.

Global Gateway is a European investment framework aimed at developing cooperation with regions of the globe to deal with most pressing global challenges including climate change, healthcare, security and economy. Between 2021 and 2027, the EU plans to allocate up to 300 billion euros of investments for the projects under Global Gateway.

