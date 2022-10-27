UrduPoint.com

EU To Issue $80 Million In Grants To North Macedonia By Year-End - Von Der Leyen

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 12:40 AM

EU to Issue $80 Million in Grants to North Macedonia by Year-End - Von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The European Union will provide North Macedonia with 80 million Euros ($80.6 million) in grants as part of a support package for the Balkan states in order to help the country cope with the effects of the energy crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We are putting forward now an energy package, a support package, for the whole Western Balkans. It begins with grants, 80 million (euros) grants here for North Macedonia as immediate budget support. It will help address the impact of the high energy prices on your citizens and on your businesses and we will finalize this by the end of the year so that you can get the funding already in January," von der Leyen said during a joint press conference with North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski in Skopje.

Von der Leyen also promised to provide more financial support in the future, noting the importance of developing domestic renewable energy sources in order to achieve self-sufficiency. She also invited North Macedonia, a non-EU member that submitted an application to joint the bloc in 2004, to join the European joint procurement plan for gas.

"It will also enable you to participate in the European joint procurement for pipeline gas and LNG. We have decided in the European Council that we want to purchase to buy gas on the global market together because this strengthens our purchasing power, we invite you, North Macedonia, to join us, to be with us so that we go to the market together," von der Leyen added.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated their growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on fossil fuels.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Energy Crisis Budget European Union Skopje Buy Macedonia January February Gas Market Million

Recent Stories

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

10 minutes ago
 US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub ..

US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub

10 minutes ago
 Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

10 minutes ago
 IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for D ..

IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for Deviation of Nuclear Material - ..

10 minutes ago
 Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Res ..

Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Reshuffle - Reports

19 minutes ago
 Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells ..

Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells With Toxic Substances -Russia ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.