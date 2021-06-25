UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Keep Discussing Possible Formats Of High-Level Dialogue With Russia - Merkel

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:59 PM

EU to Keep discussing Possible Formats of High-Level Dialogue With Russia - Merkel

EU member states will continue discussing the possible format and conditions for top-level negotiations with Russia after the EU leaders failed to agree on the EU-Russia summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) EU member states will continue discussing the possible format and conditions for top-level negotiations with Russia after the EU leaders failed to agree on the EU-Russia summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

"I believe it would make sense to find formats for the EU to hold negotiations with Russia ... We did not reach enough progress yesterday to agree on a prompt high-level meeting with the Russian president, but we will keep discussing formats and conditions for contacts. We will raise the issue at the next summits," Merkel said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Russia German Progress Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

Video of a dacoit snatching purse from a girl in R ..

12 minutes ago

PMSA marks int'l day of Seafarers

7 seconds ago

DC chairs meeting of district agriculture advisory ..

8 seconds ago

Parents demand summer vacations for primary studen ..

10 seconds ago

China works to improve quality, reach of academic ..

11 seconds ago

Tokyo Olympics Committee Pledges to Ensure Safe Ga ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.