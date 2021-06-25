EU to Keep discussing Possible Formats of High-Level Dialogue With Russia - Merkel

EU member states will continue discussing the possible format and conditions for top-level negotiations with Russia after the EU leaders failed to agree on the EU-Russia summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) EU member states will continue discussing the possible format and conditions for top-level negotiations with Russia after the EU leaders failed to agree on the EU-Russia summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

"I believe it would make sense to find formats for the EU to hold negotiations with Russia ... We did not reach enough progress yesterday to agree on a prompt high-level meeting with the Russian president, but we will keep discussing formats and conditions for contacts. We will raise the issue at the next summits," Merkel said at a briefing.