EU to Keep Funding Unique Nuclear Fusion Reactor Despite Outbreak

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The European Union will earmark seven years' worth of funding for the first-of-a-kind experimental nuclear fusion reactor despite the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic, the EU commissioner for energy said Tuesday.

"It is not only a milestone on the path to fusion power, but also a valuable tool for investment and development of our industries.

This is why the European Union will maintain its support to ITER over the next seven years," Kadri Simson said.

The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, or ITER, is being assembled in southern France by 35 partners, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the United State.

The project aims to prove that fusion, the process that powers the sun, can become a major carbon-free source of energy for humanity. The reactor is expected to produce first plasma in December 2025 and begin deuterium-tritium fusion experiments in 2035.