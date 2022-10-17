UrduPoint.com

EU To Keep Looking Into Alleged Iranian Origin Of Drones Used By Russia - Borrell

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 11:54 PM

EU to Keep Looking Into Alleged Iranian Origin of Drones Used by Russia - Borrell

The EU foreign ministers have discussed reports on the alleged supply of Iranian drones to Russia at a meeting in Luxembourg and will continue to collect evidence, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The EU foreign ministers have discussed reports on the alleged supply of Iranian drones to Russia at a meeting in Luxembourg and will continue to collect evidence, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"The issue of the use of drones by Russia allegedly supplied by Iran in the war in Ukraine had been also considered by the ministers... We are following very closely this use of drones. We are gathering evidence and we will be ready to react with the tools at out disposal," Borrell said, adding that the topic of Iranian drones was also raised by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during his speech to the ministers.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau noted that the EU will investigate whether Russia has been using Iranian combat drones in Ukraine, vowing that the EU will impose sanctions against Iran if it turns out that Tehran supplied Moscow with drones.

The allegation that Russia purchased combat drones from Iran was voiced by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in July. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian denied that his country was supplying arms to Russia. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the topic of Russia's alleged purchase of combat drones from Iran was artificially spread in US media.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani once again denied US media reports alleging that Iran is sending weapons to Russia for use in its conflict with Ukraine and reiterated his government's position that Iran is not going to export weapons to any party to the conflict.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Tehran Luxembourg July Media From Government

Recent Stories

Canada Targets 34 Persons, TV Station in New Raft ..

Canada Targets 34 Persons, TV Station in New Raft of Russia Sanctions - Global A ..

35 seconds ago
 Russian Sodium Nitrate Imports 'Threaten' US Indus ..

Russian Sodium Nitrate Imports 'Threaten' US Industry - US International Trade C ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian military jet crashes in south west, at lea ..

Russian military jet crashes in south west, at least two dead

2 minutes ago
 Germany to extend lifetime of all three remaining ..

Germany to extend lifetime of all three remaining nuclear plants: Scholz

2 minutes ago
 Scholz extends life of Germany's remaining nuclear ..

Scholz extends life of Germany's remaining nuclear plants

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's statements against national instituti ..

Imran Khan's statements against national institutions, heads part of int'l consp ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.