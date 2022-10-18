EU to Keep Looking Into Alleged Iranian Origin of Drones Used by Russia - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The EU foreign ministers have discussed reports on the alleged supply of Iranian drones to Russia at a meeting in Luxembourg and will continue to collect evidence, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"The issue of the use of drones by Russia allegedly supplied by Iran in the war in Ukraine had been also considered by the ministers... We are following very closely this use of drones. We are gathering evidence and we will be ready to react with the tools at out disposal," Borrell said, adding that the topic of Iranian drones was also raised by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during his speech to the ministers.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau noted that the EU will investigate whether Russia has been using Iranian combat drones in Ukraine, vowing that the EU will impose sanctions against Iran if it turns out that Tehran supplied Moscow with drones.

The allegation that Russia purchased combat drones from Iran was voiced by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in July. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian denied that his country was supplying arms to Russia. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the topic of Russia's alleged purchase of combat drones from Iran was artificially spread in US media.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani once again denied US media reports alleging that Iran is sending weapons to Russia for use in its conflict with Ukraine and reiterated his government's position that Iran is not going to export weapons to any party to the conflict.