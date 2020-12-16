EU to Keep Putting Pressure on Belarus - Belgian Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo held talks via videoconference with Belarusian ex-presidential candidate, opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, during which he pledged that the EU would continue to put pressure on the Belarusian authorities.

"Belgium & EU support the people of Belarus in their quest for a democratic society with fundamental rights, free of violence," De Croo wrote on Twitter.

"We will continue to pressure Belarusian authorities to engage in a credible dialogue," he said.