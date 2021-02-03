EU to Keep Working With Russia on Some Issues Despite Navalny Situation - Spanish Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The European Union will continue to cooperate with Moscow on a number of issues, such as climate change, as Russia is Europe's neighbor, despite the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Simonovsky Court in Moscow rescinded Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with 3.5 years in prison. If his defense loses appeal, the opposition activist will spend 2 years and 8 months in custody, as the time already spent under house arrest will be counted as time served.

During a press conference in Bucharest with her Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu, Gonzalez Laya said that one does not pick one's neighbors and that the EU has areas of interest where it cooperates with Moscow, including climate change, decarbonization or protecting the Arctic and Antarctic.

The minister added that there were also areas in which Brussels intends to limit its cooperation with Russia.

Gonzalez Laya went on to express her disagreement with Navalny's ruling and urged the Russian authorities to release him.

The official did not rule out that the bloc's next step on the matter would be decided after the visit of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to Moscow later in the week.