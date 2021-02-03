UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Keep Working With Russia On Some Issues Despite Navalny Situation - Spanish Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 10:50 PM

EU to Keep Working With Russia on Some Issues Despite Navalny Situation - Spanish Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The European Union will continue to cooperate with Moscow on a number of issues, such as climate change, as Russia is Europe's neighbor, despite the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Simonovsky Court in Moscow rescinded Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with 3.5 years in prison. If his defense loses appeal, the opposition activist will spend 2 years and 8 months in custody, as the time already spent under house arrest will be counted as time served.

During a press conference in Bucharest with her Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu, Gonzalez Laya said that one does not pick one's neighbors and that the EU has areas of interest where it cooperates with Moscow, including climate change, decarbonization or protecting the Arctic and Antarctic.

The minister added that there were also areas in which Brussels intends to limit its cooperation with Russia.

Gonzalez Laya went on to express her disagreement with Navalny's ruling and urged the Russian authorities to release him.

The official did not rule out that the bloc's next step on the matter would be decided after the visit of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to Moscow later in the week.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe European Union Visit Brussels Bucharest Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

6 minutes ago

UAE bent on forging permanent solutions to ensure ..

36 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Hope Probe will be first of 3 missions ..

51 minutes ago

Chief of Air Staff calls on Prime Minister

10 minutes ago

UN chief calls for 'urgent steps' to alleviate suf ..

10 minutes ago

'India bent upon rendering Kashmir freedom struggl ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.