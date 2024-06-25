EU To Kick Off 'historic' Membership Talks With Ukraine, Moldova
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The European Union launches accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on Tuesday, setting the fragile ex-Soviet states on a long path towards membership that Russia has tried to block.
The landmark move is aimed in particular at signalling a vote of confidence in Ukraine's future as Moscow has momentum on the battlefield almost two and a half years into the Kremlin's invasion.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called it a "historic day" ahead of the start of talks between officials from Kyiv and the EU's 27 member states in Luxembourg.
"We will never be derailed from our path to a united Europe and to our common home of all European nations," the Ukrainian leader wrote on social media.
Ukraine and later its neighbour Moldova lodged their bids to join the EU in the immediate aftermath of Russia's all-out assault in February 2022.
