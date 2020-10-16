EU to Launch COVID-19 Vaccination in Spring-Summer 2021 - Medicines Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

COVID-19 vaccination in Europe is likely to start in the spring-summer of 2021, but it will take roughly a year to deliver a serious blow to the pandemic, the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) chief, Guido Rasi, said in an interview on Friday

"We think and hope that the first significant batches [of the vaccine] for people from the risk group may be available in the spring of 2021, kick-starting serious vaccination. In my opinion, the availability of doses of a vaccine will be increasing very quickly after its approval. I think we will be lucky, and many of those who want to get vaccinated will get this opportunity in the summer of 2021," Rasi told Italy's Sky TG24.

According to the EMA chief, the development of a coronavirus vaccine will not immediately put an end to the pandemic, and serious results will be visible a year after the start of its use.

"The emergence of a vaccine is the beginning of the end of the pandemic, but not its end. This means that a year after the vaccine is available to us, we will see how the pandemic reducing on a serious scale," Rasi explained.

At the first stage, according to the professor, it will still be necessary to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

The bloc plans to get three coronavirus vaccines approved by the EMA in the first months of 2021 "if everything goes well," Rasi noted, adding that "all sorts of problems are possible."