EU To Launch European Pandemic Information Gathering System In 2021

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

EU to Launch European Pandemic Information Gathering System in 2021

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The European Commission (EC) announced on Tuesday that the EU will launch a new and improved European pandemic information gathering system in 2021 as part of the bloc's effort to increase preparedness for health emergencies.

"Faster detection and better responses require a robust global health surveillance and an improved European pandemic information gathering system," the EC said in a statement.

The commission noted that the bloc should lead the efforts to design such a tool and announced the launch of the European data system in 2021.

The EC further stated that the EU should establish the European Health Union before the end of the year and enhance coordination between various national health institutions.

The statement is a part of a report on interim pandemic lessons published by the EC and based on the data gathered throughout the past 18 months. The proposed measures are designed to help the EU "better anticipate public health risks and enhance contingency planning leading to swifter and more effective joint responses at all levels."

