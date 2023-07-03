EU to Launch International Center for Prosecution of Ukraine-Related Crimes in Hague

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) An international center for the prosecution of the "crime of aggression" against Ukraine will start operating in The Hague on Monday.

The International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression, or ICPA, will be launched in the presence of European Commissioner for Rule of Law Didier Reynders.

The center was established in March by the Joint Investigation Team of EU judicial agency Eurojust. It is tasked with collecting what the EU sees as evidence of Russia's war crimes in Ukraine for use in future trials.