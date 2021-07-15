EU to Launch Legal Action Against Hungary, Poland Over Anti-LGBT Legislation - Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The European Union plans to launch legal action against Hungary and Poland over anti-LGBT legislation, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"The procedures start today. They have been approved by the college today, so it's the formal launch of these procedures and they are letters of formal notice," Eric Mamer, the European Commission's chief spokesman, told a press briefing.

Johannes Bahrke, a European Commission spokesman, said that the legal action will be launched on three cases.

"Two concern Hungary - one is on the law that prohibits the depiction of LGBTIQ for minors ... another one is on the book disclaimer ... and the third case is on Poland in relation to the so-called LGBT ideology free zones that some municipalities and regions have proclaimed," Bahrke said.