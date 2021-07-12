UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Launch Military Training Mission In Mozambique To Address Cabo Delgado Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

EU to Launch Military Training Mission in Mozambique to Address Cabo Delgado Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The European Union will launch a military training mission to Mozambique to help the country's armed forces carry out anti-terror operations following the recent violence in Cabo Delgado, the bloc said on Monday.

"The Council today adopted a decision setting up an EU military training mission in Mozambique (EUTM Mozambique). The aim of the mission is to train and support the Mozambican armed forces in protecting the civilian population and restoring safety and security in the Cabo Delgado province," a press release published by the Council of the European Union read.

The bloc said that the decision was taken after the government of Mozambique made a request for assistance.

The mission is scheduled to last for two years and will focus on building resiliency and ensuring compliance with international human rights law in Mozambique, the EU said.

Islamist insurgents have launched attacks in the Cabo Delgado province with increased frequency since 2017.

In March, militants launched an assault on the town of Palma, killing dozens of people and forcing tens of thousands to leave their homes.

The attack on Palma forced French energy giant Total to suspend a $20 billion liquefied natural gas project.

Related Topics

Attack Militants European Union Palma Mozambique March Gas 2017 Government Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy And Humanitarian Assistance In AJK

25 minutes ago

Better Pak-Iran relations are an important need of ..

32 minutes ago

FM arrive in Dushanbe to attend SCO’s Ministeria ..

39 minutes ago

Minister for Maritimes lashes out at Sindh govt ov ..

43 minutes ago

Global Village announces winners of Future Busines ..

47 minutes ago

Indian military planes drops weapons in Afghanista ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.