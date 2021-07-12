EU to Launch Military Training Mission in Mozambique to Address Cabo Delgado Crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The European Union will launch a military training mission to Mozambique to help the country's armed forces carry out anti-terror operations following the recent violence in Cabo Delgado, the bloc said on Monday.

"The Council today adopted a decision setting up an EU military training mission in Mozambique (EUTM Mozambique). The aim of the mission is to train and support the Mozambican armed forces in protecting the civilian population and restoring safety and security in the Cabo Delgado province," a press release published by the Council of the European Union read.

The bloc said that the decision was taken after the government of Mozambique made a request for assistance.

The mission is scheduled to last for two years and will focus on building resiliency and ensuring compliance with international human rights law in Mozambique, the EU said.

Islamist insurgents have launched attacks in the Cabo Delgado province with increased frequency since 2017.

In March, militants launched an assault on the town of Palma, killing dozens of people and forcing tens of thousands to leave their homes.

The attack on Palma forced French energy giant Total to suspend a $20 billion liquefied natural gas project.