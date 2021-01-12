UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Launch Tender Procedure For Valneva Vaccine Against COVID-19 This Week - Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 02:11 PM

EU to Launch Tender Procedure for Valneva Vaccine Against COVID-19 This Week - Official

The European Union plans to launch a tender procedure for the coronavirus vaccine by biotech company Valneva later this week, European Commission's Director General for Health and Food Safety Sandra Gallina said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The European Union plans to launch a tender procedure for the coronavirus vaccine by biotech company Valneva later this week, European Commission's Director General for Health and food Safety Sandra Gallina said.

Earlier in the day, the European Medicines Agency said it had received an application from AstraZeneca for conditional marketing authorization of its vaccine.

"On the Novavax, we launched a tender procedure on December 17, so we are going ahead and we hope to be buying doses of Novavax. We also intend to launch this week a tender procedure for Valneva so that we have very different vaccines ... Novavax will be very similar to the Sanofi vaccine," Gallina told the European Parliament.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Company December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar ins ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Says Biden Is Unlikely to Turn Tide Regardi ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

2 minutes ago

Drug peddler held in sialkot

2 minutes ago

Sinovac Sends Raw Materials to Indonesia to Make 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.