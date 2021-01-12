EU to Launch Tender Procedure for Valneva Vaccine Against COVID-19 This Week - Official

The European Union plans to launch a tender procedure for the coronavirus vaccine by biotech company Valneva later this week, European Commission's Director General for Health and Food Safety Sandra Gallina said

Earlier in the day, the European Medicines Agency said it had received an application from AstraZeneca for conditional marketing authorization of its vaccine.

"On the Novavax, we launched a tender procedure on December 17, so we are going ahead and we hope to be buying doses of Novavax. We also intend to launch this week a tender procedure for Valneva so that we have very different vaccines ... Novavax will be very similar to the Sanofi vaccine," Gallina told the European Parliament.