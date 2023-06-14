UrduPoint.com

EU To Limit Funding To Kosovo Due To Refusal To Promote Deescalation - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The European Union intends to limit the funding to Kosovo and stop high-level visits due to the refusal to promote deescalation, spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said on Wednesday.

"Member states supported yesterday a series of measures in relation to Kosovo and we still expect (Kosovo) prime minister Kurti to implement steps needed for immediate deescalation.

These measures are incremental with financial and political consequences starting with the suspension of high level visits and contacts and events as well as our financial cooperation with Kosovo," Stano told reporters.

