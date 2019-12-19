UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Look Into Criminal Prosecution Threats Against Sputnik Estonia Journalists- Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:24 PM

EU to Look Into Criminal Prosecution Threats Against Sputnik Estonia Journalists- Official

The European Union will look into threats of criminal prosecution against journalists of the Sputnik news agency's Estonian branch, an EU official told Sputnik on Thursday on the condition of anonymity

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The European Union will look into threats of criminal prosecution against journalists of the Sputnik news agency's Estonian branch, an EU official told Sputnik on Thursday on the condition of anonymity.

On Wednesday, the Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency said that employees of Sputnik Estonia had received letters from the Baltic country's Police and Border Guard board that warned about possible criminal prosecution unless they stopped working for the news agency by January 1, 2020. The Estonian authorities cited the 2014 EU sanctions as a pretext for possible legal action. Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has already asked Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid to not allow the journalists to be arrested.

"Thanks for your inquiry. Let us look into this and come back to you," the official said when asked if the European Union would comment on the threats and their ties to the sanctions against Russia, especially considering that Rossiya Segodnya, which Sputnik is a part of, has media accreditation to EU institutions.

Russian media in Estonia and its two Baltic neighbors have been frequently targeted by authorities. The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused the three nations of a coordinated crackdown on media, which is not in line with the principle of freedom of expression.

Related Topics

Police Russia European Union Estonia January Border Criminals 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

UAE a global force in public health, Sheikh Mohame ..

11 minutes ago

21 FGH temporary doctors to go regular in coming w ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Chamber spotlights Ethiopia’s Expo 2020 pl ..

26 minutes ago

Judges who said body should be hanged must be proc ..

34 minutes ago

Almost 30 People Injured in Fire Near Sagrada Fami ..

18 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan in ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.