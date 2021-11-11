UrduPoint.com

EU To Look Into Legal Means To Blacklist Specific Airlines Amid Immigration Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 08:39 PM

The EU will look into the option of sanctioning airlines engaged in transferring immigrants to Belarus as part of the fifth sanctions package against Belarus, the European Commission said on Thursday

"We will look at legal means to introduce sanctions including blacklisting certain airlines, airlines that are actually transporting immigrants to Belarus to be pushed to the border with Poland," Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission Dana Spinant said.

The EU is expected to impose a new set of sanctions on Belarus early next week, as the bloc has accused Minsk of encouraging immigration toward the border with Poland.

Brussels has already imposed four sanction packages on Belarus targeting individuals and state organizations.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that media reports of possible sanctions against Russian carrier Aeroflot for allegedly transporting migrants to Minsk are unfounded.

