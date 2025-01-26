EU To Maintain Sanctions Against Lukashenko's Belarus: Kallas
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The European Union will not lift sanctions against the government of Belarus's autocrat Alexander Lukashenko following the country's "sham" presidential elections, the bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Sunday.
The EU imposed sanctions against the long-serving strongman in the wake of Minsk's fierce repression of anti-Lukashenko protests following his election to a sixth term in 2020.
That election was likewise dismissed as a sham by much of the West.
"The EU will continue imposing restrictive and targeted measures against the regime," Kallas said in a statement.
"Democracy requires free, fair and transparent elections. This is not the case in Belarus," she added.
Kallas also criticised Minsk for its "the involvement of the Belarusian regime in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and its hybrid attacks against its neighbours".
Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who allowed Moscow to use his country as a launchpad for its 2022 invasion.
adc/sbk/gv
Recent Stories
UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon
Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
More Stories From World
-
EU to maintain sanctions against Lukashenko's Belarus: Kallas7 minutes ago
-
Colombia president says will not accept US deportation flights7 minutes ago
-
Postecoglou under fire as Leicester stun troubled Spurs7 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update7 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table17 minutes ago
-
Thousands march in Greece to demand justice for train wreck victims17 minutes ago
-
UN chief calls for Rwanda to stop advance on key DR Congo city17 minutes ago
-
Berlin says Belarusians had 'no choice' in election47 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results57 minutes ago
-
Elephant kills visitor at South Africa's Kruger park57 minutes ago
-
'Lucky star' guides Ogier to record-extending 10th Monte Carlo Rally2 hours ago
-
Lukashenko set to extend three-decade rule in Belarus2 hours ago