EU To Maintain Sanctions Against Lukashenko's Belarus: Kallas

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The European Union will not lift sanctions against the government of Belarus's autocrat Alexander Lukashenko following the country's "sham" presidential elections, the bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Sunday.

The EU imposed sanctions against the long-serving strongman in the wake of Minsk's fierce repression of anti-Lukashenko protests following his election to a sixth term in 2020.

That election was likewise dismissed as a sham by much of the West.

"The EU will continue imposing restrictive and targeted measures against the regime," Kallas said in a statement.

"Democracy requires free, fair and transparent elections. This is not the case in Belarus," she added.

Kallas also criticised Minsk for its "the involvement of the Belarusian regime in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and its hybrid attacks against its neighbours".

Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who allowed Moscow to use his country as a launchpad for its 2022 invasion.

