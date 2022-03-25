UrduPoint.com

EU To Make Efforts To Ensure Implementation Of Sanctions Against Russia - European Council

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 04:04 PM

EU to Make Efforts to Ensure Implementation of Sanctions Against Russia - European Council

The EU understands that there are ways to bypass European sanctions against Russia, so the bloc will make diplomatic efforts to prevent such opportunities, European Council head Charles Michel said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The EU understands that there are ways to bypass European sanctions against Russia, so the bloc will make diplomatic efforts to prevent such opportunities, European Council head Charles Michel said on Friday.

"We will continue to work on the implementation of sanctions against Russia. We understand that there are some ways to get around and avoid the current sanctions. We will use every effort to prevent such opportunities. This also refers to diplomatic work with third countries," Michel said ahead of the second day of the EU summit in Brussels.

