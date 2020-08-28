EU to Make List of Belarusian Officials to Sanction, Including High-Placed Ones - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) A list of sanctioned Belarusian officials will be ready in the coming days and will include senior officials, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"There was a political agreement among ministers to designate selected individuals, responsible for the fraudulent elections in Belarus and for the subsequent crackdown, under the existent Belarus sanction regime. This designation shall include individuals at the high political level. From now on, the detailed list of the respective legal acts will be prepared by the competing council working groups in the coming day with the view to be adopted as soon as possible," Borrell said after an informal meeting of the EU foreign ministers.