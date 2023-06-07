EU to Make Members Not Accepting Refugees Pay Up to $23,500 Per Person - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The European Union plans to oblige member states unwilling to accept refugees to pay up to 22,000 Euros ($23,500) per one refugee to a common fund, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Wednesday, citing a proposal of the Swedish presidency in the EU.

The European Commission (EC) will later define the size of this solidarity fund and the size of contributions that EU members will have to make if they do not want to accept asylum seekers, according to the report. Currently, the EC is considering introducing payments of between 10,000 euros and 22,000 euros per one person, El Pais said, citing a knowledgeable source,

These contributions may be either financial or, in some cases, material provided through technical or logistical means to control migration, the newspaper said. For example, countries will be able to provide helicopters to monitor borders, as well as drones, equipment and uniforms.

Besides, the EC will calculate the size of the contribution, taking into account the number of incoming refugees, the population and the GDP of each country.

The heaviest burden of the 2015 migration crisis fell on the states along the EU borders as the majority of migrants and refugees coming to Europe across the Mediterranean arrive in Italy, Greece, Spain and Malta. Now, the EU wants to create a system of obligatory but flexible solidarity, El Pais said.

Asylum rules are one of the unresolved issues of the EU migration pact, which has been blocked for some time due to disagreements between member states. The new regulation is set to be discussed by EU interior ministers at a meeting in Luxembourg on Thursday.

In 2022, around 330,000 illegal arrivals were registered across the EU on all directions, which is the highest figure since 2016.