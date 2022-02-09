EU to Make Nord Stream 2 Certification Decision No Earlier Than July - Russian Envoy

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The European Commission (EC) will certainly extend the period for studying the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to the maximum possible four months, so the final decision in the European Union will appear no earlier than July, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Chizhov said the German regulator should decide on certification soon, and then the European Commission will present its opinion on the decision.

"For some reason, I have no doubt that the term for considering this case in the EC will be manually extended to the maximum possible, that is, to four months. So the decision on Nord Stream 2 will not be made until July," he said.

Chizhov said there are good chances that Nord Stream 2 will eventually be certified.