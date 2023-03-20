UrduPoint.com

EU To Mobilize Additional One Million Ammunition Rounds From Europe To Ukraine - Michel

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 09:16 PM

The European Union will provide Ukraine with one million ammunition rounds, European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, AFP reported, citing diplomats, that the European Union has agreed on the ammunition plan for Ukraine worth two billion Euros ($2.

1 billion).

"The EU continues supporting Ukraine. We have mobilized the European Peace Facility and the European Defense Agency. Additional one million ammunition rounds from Europe coming to Ukraine. Matter of urgency to help Ukraine as it defends its country," Michel said on Twitter.

