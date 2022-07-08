EU to Mobilize Over $7.1Bln to Address Global Food Security Issue by 2024 - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The European Union intends to mobilize more than 7 billion euro ($7.1 billion) for global food security measures by 2024, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

According to Borrel, the number of severely food insecure people in the world has doubled in the last two years and amounted to 323 million.

"The EU will mobilize over ‚¬7 billion until 2024 for the global food security response," Borrell said at the ongoing G20 ministerial meeting in Indonesia's Bali.

The EU priorities in addressing the issue include supporting food affordability by addressing the macro-economic stability of vulnerable countries, increasing production capacity and resilience of food systems, according to Borrell.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned that grain supply shortages could lead to a global food crisis. The West accused Russia of blocking Ukrainian grain exports to the global market. Moscow insists that the ports were mined by Ukraine, making shipments impossible. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not prevent the export of grain from Ukraine, and that if Kiev demines the ports, ships with grain will be able to leave unhindered.