UrduPoint.com

EU To Mobilize Over $7.1Bln To Address Global Food Security Issue By 2024 - Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2022 | 06:30 PM

EU to Mobilize Over $7.1Bln to Address Global Food Security Issue by 2024 - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The European Union intends to mobilize more than 7 billion euro ($7.1 billion) for global food security measures by 2024, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

According to Borrel, the number of severely food insecure people in the world has doubled in the last two years and amounted to 323 million.

"The EU will mobilize over ‚¬7 billion until 2024 for the global food security response," Borrell said at the ongoing G20 ministerial meeting in Indonesia's Bali.

The EU priorities in addressing the issue include supporting food affordability by addressing the macro-economic stability of vulnerable countries, increasing production capacity and resilience of food systems, according to Borrell.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned that grain supply shortages could lead to a global food crisis. The West accused Russia of blocking Ukrainian grain exports to the global market. Moscow insists that the ports were mined by Ukraine, making shipments impossible. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not prevent the export of grain from Ukraine, and that if Kiev demines the ports, ships with grain will be able to leave unhindered.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Vladimir Putin Kiev Lead Indonesia Euro Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Imran Riaz Khan shifted to Lahore's Kotwali police ..

Imran Riaz Khan shifted to Lahore's Kotwali police station

11 minutes ago
 President, PM express deep condolences over sad de ..

President, PM express deep condolences over sad demise of Shinzo Abe

46 minutes ago
 Hania faces trolling again over her workout video

Hania faces trolling again over her workout video

52 minutes ago
 Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her Londo ..

Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her London vacations

2 hours ago
 Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in el ..

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in election campaign

3 hours ago
 Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.