EU to Mull Possible Arms Embargo on Turkey Over Syria Offensive - Belgian Minister

LUXEMBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) EU nations will discuss on Monday the possibility of introducing an arms embargo and other measures meant to pressure Turkey in light of the latter's military operation in northern Syria, Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said on Monday.

"Together we are seeking to make sure that there is enough international pressure to stop this operation. We will discuss the best means to achieve this. I believe we should move toward an arms embargo by European countries. In addition, there may be other means of pressure," Reynders, who also serves as defense minister, said upon his arrival to the EU's Foreign Affairs Council and Agriculture and Fisheries Council.

Turkey launched a military operation in northern Syria on Wednesday as part of its long-standing goal to clear its Syria-facing border area of Kurdish militias, which Turkey considers to be terrorists, and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

That same day, Turkey conducted airstrikes in the area. and three days later, it seized control of Ras al-Ain and a number of other Syrian border towns. Later, its forces surrounded the town of Tell Abiad. Casualties have been reported on both sides.

The Syrian government has condemned the offensive as an act of aggression, while Russia, as well as a number of Arab and Western nations have voiced concern that it may further complicate the humanitarian and security situation in Syria.

The administration of the Kurdish authority in northern Syria announced on Sunday that it had reached a deal with the Syrian government to jointly repel Ankara's offensive. The army is already reportedly moving north toward the Kurds-controlled areas.