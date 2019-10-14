UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Mull Possible Arms Embargo On Turkey Over Syria Offensive - Belgian Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 02:50 PM

EU to Mull Possible Arms Embargo on Turkey Over Syria Offensive - Belgian Minister

LUXEMBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) EU nations will discuss on Monday the possibility of introducing an arms embargo and other measures meant to pressure Turkey in light of the latter's military operation in northern Syria, Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said on Monday.

"Together we are seeking to make sure that there is enough international pressure to stop this operation. We will discuss the best means to achieve this. I believe we should move toward an arms embargo by European countries. In addition, there may be other means of pressure," Reynders, who also serves as defense minister, said upon his arrival to the EU's Foreign Affairs Council and Agriculture and Fisheries Council.

Turkey launched a military operation in northern Syria on Wednesday as part of its long-standing goal to clear its Syria-facing border area of Kurdish militias, which Turkey considers to be terrorists, and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

That same day, Turkey conducted airstrikes in the area. and three days later, it seized control of Ras al-Ain and a number of other Syrian border towns. Later, its forces surrounded the town of Tell Abiad. Casualties have been reported on both sides.

The Syrian government has condemned the offensive as an act of aggression, while Russia, as well as a number of Arab and Western nations have voiced concern that it may further complicate the humanitarian and security situation in Syria.

The administration of the Kurdish authority in northern Syria announced on Sunday that it had reached a deal with the Syrian government to jointly repel Ankara's offensive. The army is already reportedly moving north toward the Kurds-controlled areas.

Related Topics

Army Syria Russia Turkey Agriculture Same Ankara May Border Sunday Government Best Arab

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa begin their National T20 Cup ca ..

29 seconds ago

UAE, Russia to strengthen cooperation in oil, peac ..

6 minutes ago

1 in 3 Pakistanis sacrificed a Goat on Eid ul Adha ..

6 minutes ago

Zardari’s plea for shifting him from jail to hos ..

37 minutes ago

Babar Azam’s century in vain as Sindh beat Centr ..

1 hour ago

Torture due to refusal to tea: Woman approaches po ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.