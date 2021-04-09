EU to negotiate 1.8 bn more vaccine doses against variants

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Commission is to negotiate the purchase of another 1.8 billion doses of "second-generation" vaccines against Covid to tackle future variants, a source in the EU executive told AFP

Brussels, April 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The European Commission is to negotiate the purchase of another 1.8 billion doses of "second-generation" vaccines against Covid to tackle future variants, a source in the EU executive told AFP.

The extra doses -- from "a single supplier" -- would be delivered in 2022 and 2023, and go beyond the 2.6 billion doses of vaccines the commission has already secured for this year and next, said the source.