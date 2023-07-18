EU to Not Negotiate With Russia Resumption of Grain Deal - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The European Union will not hold negotiations with Russia on the resumption of the grain deal, as it relies on the efforts of the United Nations and Turkey on this matter, a high-ranking EU source told reporters on Tuesday.

On Monday, Peskov said that grain deal was de facto terminated, however Moscow would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled.

The EU calls on Russia to reconsider its decision regarding the grain deal, noting that it creates a dangerous situation, but Brussels is not going to convince Moscow, as talks with Russia is not the bloc's task, the source said.