Open Menu

EU To Not Negotiate With Russia Resumption Of Grain Deal - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

EU to Not Negotiate With Russia Resumption of Grain Deal - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The European Union will not hold negotiations with Russia on the resumption of the grain deal, as it relies on the efforts of the United Nations and Turkey on this matter, a high-ranking EU source told reporters on Tuesday.

On Monday, Peskov said that grain deal was de facto terminated, however Moscow would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled.

The EU calls on Russia to reconsider its decision regarding the grain deal, noting that it creates a dangerous situation, but Brussels is not going to convince Moscow, as talks with Russia is not the bloc's task, the source said.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Turkey European Union Brussels

Recent Stories

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting o ..

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting other women

41 minutes ago
 Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways ..

Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways for its grand return to servi ..

49 minutes ago
 Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader ..

Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

1 hour ago
 Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with ..

Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with New Zealand

1 hour ago
 France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pak ..

France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran

2 hours ago
 SCA receives applications for licensing companies ..

SCA receives applications for licensing companies intending to provide &#039;Vir ..

2 hours ago
DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collabo ..

DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collaboration for sustainable develop ..

2 hours ago
 AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions ..

AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions in Sharjah in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 ..

Court summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi for July 20 in marriage case

2 hours ago
 ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refuelin ..

ADNOC to launch first high-speed hydrogen refueling station in Middle East

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging civilians' ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging civilians' trial in military courts

2 hours ago
 ZHO inaugurates cheese factory under &#039;Make it ..

ZHO inaugurates cheese factory under &#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; slogan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World