EU To Notify Russia Of Visa Deal's Suspension At Least 48 Hours Before It Comes Into Force

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 07:28 PM

The European Union will notify Russia about the suspension of the agreement on the facilitation of the issuance of visas to Russians at least 48 hours before it comes into force, the European Commission said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The European Union will notify Russia about the suspension of the agreement on the facilitation of the issuance of visas to Russians at least 48 hours before it comes into force, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"The decision on suspension shall be notified to the other Party not later than 48 hours before its entry into force. The Party that has suspended the application of this Agreement shall immediately inform the other Party once the reasons for the suspension no longer apply," the commission said.

