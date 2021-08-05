EU to Observe Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha - Spokesperson

The Afghan government invited the European Union to observe the negotiations between the Afghan government delegation and the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) in Doha, this proposal was accepted, a EU spokesperson told Sputnik

"The EU was invited by the Afghan government to oversee the intra-Afghan talks in Doha," the official said, commenting on the recent talks between Afghan officials and European External Action Service Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora.

Representatives of the European Union, who are in Doha on a non-permanent basis, will continue to monitor the progress of the inter-Afghan negotiations, ha said.

Another round of talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban took place in mid-July and has not yet yielded any results.

In recent weeks, the confrontation between Afghan government forces and Taliban militants has intensified. The latter have seized significant territories in rural areas and launched attacks on major cities. Last week, it was reported that the rebels came close to Herat, the center of the province of the same name in the west of the country, and are also fighting in Lashkargah, the main city of Helmand province in southern Afghanistan.