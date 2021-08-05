UrduPoint.com

EU To Observe Intra-Afghan Talks In Doha - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 10:04 PM

EU to Observe Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha - Spokesperson

The Afghan government invited the European Union to observe the negotiations between the Afghan government delegation and the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) in Doha, this proposal was accepted, a EU spokesperson told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The Afghan government invited the European Union to observe the negotiations between the Afghan government delegation and the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) in Doha, this proposal was accepted, a EU spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The EU was invited by the Afghan government to oversee the intra-Afghan talks in Doha," the official said, commenting on the recent talks between Afghan officials and European External Action Service Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora.

Representatives of the European Union, who are in Doha on a non-permanent basis, will continue to monitor the progress of the inter-Afghan negotiations, ha said.

Another round of talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban took place in mid-July and has not yet yielded any results.

In recent weeks, the confrontation between Afghan government forces and Taliban militants has intensified. The latter have seized significant territories in rural areas and launched attacks on major cities. Last week, it was reported that the rebels came close to Herat, the center of the province of the same name in the west of the country, and are also fighting in Lashkargah, the main city of Helmand province in southern Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Russia European Union Herat Doha Progress Same Government

Recent Stories

All political parties united on Kashmir issue desp ..

All political parties united on Kashmir issue despite political differences: Far ..

18 seconds ago
 Gang-rape case: three awarded death sentence

Gang-rape case: three awarded death sentence

19 seconds ago
 UN Urges to Avoid Escalatory Actions After Israel ..

UN Urges to Avoid Escalatory Actions After Israel Threat to Strike Iran Over Tan ..

24 seconds ago
 Amazon Postpones Employee Return to Office Until J ..

Amazon Postpones Employee Return to Office Until January 2022 - Statement

5 minutes ago
 Latvian Interior Minister Describes Migrants From ..

Latvian Interior Minister Describes Migrants From Belarus as Fake Refugees

5 minutes ago
 Islam protects rights of every citizen: says DC Kh ..

Islam protects rights of every citizen: says DC Khairpur

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.