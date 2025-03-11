Open Menu

EU To Pave Way For Return Hubs In Migration Reform

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 12:20 PM

EU to pave way for return hubs in migration reform

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The EU is expected Tuesday to open the way for member states to set up migrant return centres outside the bloc -- a highly contentious idea -- following pressure from governments to facilitate deportations.

The European Commission is to unveil a planned reform of the EU's return system, which critics say is inadequate in its present form. Data shows that less than 20 percent of irregular migrants who are ordered to leave Europe currently do so.

"We want to put in place a truly European system for returns, preventing absconding, and facilitating the return of third-country nationals with no right to stay," Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.

A souring of public opinion on migration has fuelled hard-right electoral gains in several EU countries, upping pressure on governments to harden their stance.

Led by immigration hawks including Sweden, Italy, Denmark and the Netherlands, EU leaders called in October for urgent new legislation to increase and speed up returns and for the commission to assess "innovative" ways to counter irregular migration.

Most controversial among them is the creation of "return hubs" outside the European Union where failed asylum seekers could be sent pending transfer back home.

This is not possible at present as under EU rules migrants can be transferred only to their country of origin or a country they transited from, unless they agree otherwise.

Magnus Brunner, the commissioner for migration, is expected to propose to the European Parliament in Strasbourg legal changes allowing EU countries to strike deals with other nations to set up such centres, according to people familiar with the matter.

An expansion of the conditions under which irregular migrants can be detained is also likely to be featured in the proposal, which will need backing from parliament and member states to become law.

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adri ..

UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico

10 minutes ago
 Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem ..

Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day

40 minutes ago
 China unveils new high-thrust engine for future sp ..

China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

4 hours ago
 AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi ..

AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..

11 hours ago
Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike i ..

Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives Somali President

UAE President receives Somali President

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris

12 hours ago
 ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaz ..

ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza

12 hours ago

More Stories From World