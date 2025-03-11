EU to pave way for return hubs in migration reform

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The EU is expected Tuesday to open the way for member states to set up migrant return centres outside the bloc -- a highly contentious idea -- following pressure from governments to facilitate deportations.

The European Commission is to unveil a planned reform of the EU's return system, which critics say is inadequate in its present form. Data shows that less than 20 percent of irregular migrants who are ordered to leave Europe currently do so.

"We want to put in place a truly European system for returns, preventing absconding, and facilitating the return of third-country nationals with no right to stay," Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.

A souring of public opinion on migration has fuelled hard-right electoral gains in several EU countries, upping pressure on governments to harden their stance.

Led by immigration hawks including Sweden, Italy, Denmark and the Netherlands, EU leaders called in October for urgent new legislation to increase and speed up returns and for the commission to assess "innovative" ways to counter irregular migration.

Most controversial among them is the creation of "return hubs" outside the European Union where failed asylum seekers could be sent pending transfer back home.

This is not possible at present as under EU rules migrants can be transferred only to their country of origin or a country they transited from, unless they agree otherwise.

Magnus Brunner, the commissioner for migration, is expected to propose to the European Parliament in Strasbourg legal changes allowing EU countries to strike deals with other nations to set up such centres, according to people familiar with the matter.

An expansion of the conditions under which irregular migrants can be detained is also likely to be featured in the proposal, which will need backing from parliament and member states to become law.