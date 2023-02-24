EU to Post Border Guards to North Macedonia From April Amid Migration Surge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The European Union authorized a deal with North Macedonia on Friday that allows EU border guards to operate throughout the Balkan nation from April, following calls for tougher actions on illegal migration from front-line member states, the Council of the European Union said.

"The Council gave today its final green light to an agreement with North Macedonia on operational activities carried out by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex). The agreement will allow joint operations to be organised and Frontex border management teams to be deployed in North Macedonia, subject to the country's agreement," a statement read.

The EU granted Frontex a mandate in 2019 to help non-member countries patrol the regions that directly border the bloc.

The deal has now been expanded to allow EU agents to operate anywhere in a third country and exercise executive powers, for instance register arrivals.

The bloc already has a similar pact in place with Moldova. The EU is seeking to renegotiate existing deals with Albania, Montenegro, and Serbia and open talks with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mauritania, and Senegal.

The developments come as EU front-line nations continue mounting pressure on the bloc's executive to curb irregular migrant flows. A meeting of 15 EU countries in Athens on Friday urged Brussels to work closely with third countries to enhance migrant returns.