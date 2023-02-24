UrduPoint.com

EU To Post Border Guards To North Macedonia From April Amid Migration Surge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 10:47 PM

EU to Post Border Guards to North Macedonia From April Amid Migration Surge

The European Union authorized a deal with North Macedonia on Friday that allows EU border guards to operate throughout the Balkan nation from April, following calls for tougher actions on illegal migration from front-line member states, the Council of the European Union said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The European Union authorized a deal with North Macedonia on Friday that allows EU border guards to operate throughout the Balkan nation from April, following calls for tougher actions on illegal migration from front-line member states, the Council of the European Union said.

"The Council gave today its final green light to an agreement with North Macedonia on operational activities carried out by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex). The agreement will allow joint operations to be organised and Frontex border management teams to be deployed in North Macedonia, subject to the country's agreement," a statement read.

The EU granted Frontex a mandate in 2019 to help non-member countries patrol the regions that directly border the bloc.

The deal has now been expanded to allow EU agents to operate anywhere in a third country and exercise executive powers, for instance register arrivals.

The bloc already has a similar pact in place with Moldova. The EU is seeking to renegotiate existing deals with Albania, Montenegro, and Serbia and open talks with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mauritania, and Senegal.

The developments come as EU front-line nations continue mounting pressure on the bloc's executive to curb irregular migrant flows. A meeting of 15 EU countries in Athens on Friday urged Brussels to work closely with third countries to enhance migrant returns.

Related Topics

European Union Brussels Athens Albania Bosnia And Herzegovina Serbia Senegal Moldova Macedonia Mauritania April Border 2019 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Ukraine Seizes $37Mln Worth of Assets With Alleged ..

Ukraine Seizes $37Mln Worth of Assets With Alleged Links to Russia - Prosecutor ..

53 seconds ago
 Canada Provides Turkey, Syria with $14.7Mln In New ..

Canada Provides Turkey, Syria with $14.7Mln In New Aid to Face Earthquake Conseq ..

54 seconds ago
 Commissioner directs timely completion of work on ..

Commissioner directs timely completion of work on sports complex in Rakhshan Div ..

56 seconds ago
 Political giants should sit together for greater g ..

Political giants should sit together for greater good: Khaqan Abbasi

58 seconds ago
 Nebenzia: Western Leaders Lied in Past, Want to Co ..

Nebenzia: Western Leaders Lied in Past, Want to Continue Deceiving Russia

6 minutes ago
 Brits, Khaka lead stunning South Africa into Women ..

Brits, Khaka lead stunning South Africa into Women's T20 World Cup final

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.