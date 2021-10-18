UrduPoint.com

EU To Prepare Appropriate Response To Migration Crisis At EU-Belarus Borders - Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 10:06 PM

EU to Prepare Appropriate Response to Migration Crisis at EU-Belarus Borders - Borrell

The EU will prepare an appropriate response to the migration crisis near the borders of the EU and Belarus, but for now it is in contact with the countries from where the migrants arriveto avoid further deterioration of the situation, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The EU will prepare an appropriate response to the migration crisis near the borders of the EU and Belarus, but for now it is in contact with the countries from where the migrants arriveto avoid further deterioration of the situation, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We are going to reach out with all these countries to explain the situation to use all rights that the current regulation on air transport give to us and we are ready to implement sanctions to the national airline company of Belarus and to try to convince the others are doing the game of smugglers of human beings," Borrell said at a press conference.

Related Topics

Company Belarus Turkish Lira All From

Recent Stories

UAE’s new federal budget will drive development ..

UAE’s new federal budget will drive development journey: UAE ministers

24 minutes ago
 Future of Pakistan directly linked with Riyasat-e- ..

Future of Pakistan directly linked with Riyasat-e-Madina: Tahir Ashrafi

3 minutes ago
 People of merged districts to get health cards soo ..

People of merged districts to get health cards soon: PA told

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan Home Minister Zaiullah condemns Quetta ..

Balochistan Home Minister Zaiullah condemns Quetta blast

3 minutes ago
 FAO-Agriculture Deptt. jointly celebrate 'World Fo ..

FAO-Agriculture Deptt. jointly celebrate 'World Food Day'

3 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Arab Governors’ meetings wit ..

UAE participates in Arab Governors’ meetings with WBG, IMF chiefs

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.