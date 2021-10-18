EU to Prepare Appropriate Response to Migration Crisis at EU-Belarus Borders - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The EU will prepare an appropriate response to the migration crisis near the borders of the EU and Belarus, but for now it is in contact with the countries from where the migrants arriveto avoid further deterioration of the situation, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We are going to reach out with all these countries to explain the situation to use all rights that the current regulation on air transport give to us and we are ready to implement sanctions to the national airline company of Belarus and to try to convince the others are doing the game of smugglers of human beings," Borrell said at a press conference.