EU to Present Afghan Support Package Worth 1 Billion Euros at G20 - Von Der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The European Union will present the Afghan Support Package that envisions proving 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and its neighbors on Tuesday at the G20 meeting, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We must do all we can to avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse in Afghanistan. We need to do it fast. Today at the @G20org I will present an Afghan Support Package worth around ��1 billion," von der Leyen tweeted.