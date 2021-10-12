UrduPoint.com

EU To Present Afghan Support Package Worth 1 Billion Euros At G20 - Von Der Leyen

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:15 PM

EU to Present Afghan Support Package Worth 1 Billion Euros at G20 - Von Der Leyen

The European Union will present the Afghan Support Package that envisions proving 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and its neighbors on Tuesday at the G20 meeting, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The European Union will present the Afghan Support Package that envisions proving 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and its neighbors on Tuesday at the G20 meeting, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We must do all we can to avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse in Afghanistan. We need to do it fast. Today at the @G20org I will present an Afghan Support Package worth around ��1 billion," von der Leyen tweeted.

Related Topics

Afghanistan European Union National University All Billion

Recent Stories

DEWA will offer prizes to customers during GITEX T ..

DEWA will offer prizes to customers during GITEX Technology Week 2021

15 minutes ago
 ENOC Group opens new service station in Dubai Sout ..

ENOC Group opens new service station in Dubai South near Expo 2020 Dubai site

16 minutes ago
 Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai ..

Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai 2021: World Cup finalists Russ ..

22 minutes ago
 Man dies, two women injured in road mishap

Man dies, two women injured in road mishap

16 seconds ago
 Toulouse to host World Rugby Sevens date

Toulouse to host World Rugby Sevens date

18 seconds ago
 Belarus, Russia Eye Signing Gas Contract for 2022 ..

Belarus, Russia Eye Signing Gas Contract for 2022 by Year-End - Minister

19 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.